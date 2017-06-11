The CEO of Bahraini flag carrier Gulf Air, Maher Salman Al Musallam has resigned, with the airline’s board accepting his decision.

A brief statement from the airline June 11 gave no reason for his decision.

“On behalf of Gulf Air’s Board of Directors and the airline’s executive management team and workforce, I extend my sincerest thanks to M.r Al Musallam for his invaluable contributions and achievements delivered during his tenure with the airline,” the airline’s chairman, Zayed Bin Rashid Alzayani, said. “We wish him all the best in his future endeavors.”

Al Musallam told the English-language Bahraini newspaper, the Gulf Daily News that there was no particular reason for his decision: “I would like to retire as I have been with Gulf Air for seven plus years."

Al Musallam was previously deputy CEO at Gulf Air, then had an extended period as acting CEO following the 2012 departure of his predecessor, Samer Majali.

He resigned as acting CEO immediately following the January 2016 Bahrain International Air Show, only to be confirmed in the top position a few months later.

Under his regime, the heavily loss-making Bahrain national carrier has been clawing its way back toward breakeven, although the airline is still thought to be losing money. It lost BD196 million ($520 million) in 2012; this had been reduced to BD24.1 million in 2015. Its 2016 financial results are expected shortly.

Alan Dron alandron@adepteditorial.com