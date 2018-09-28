Phil Trenary, a former CEO of US regional carrier Pinnacle Airlines and former chair of the US Regional Airline Association (RAA) was killed Thursday night in a shooting in Memphis, Tennessee.

RAA tweeted, “We mourn the senseless loss of our friend Phil Trenary, a former RAA chair who was beloved by those of us in the regional airline community. Phil, CEO of Pinnacle Airlines from 1997-2011, was known for his compassion & big heart. We send our deepest condolences to Phil’s family.”

Before his time at Pinnacle, which he grew from a small private company to a publicly traded company with more than $1 billion in annual revenue, Trenary founded Texas-based Lone Star Airlines. Ultimately, Pinnacle became a wholly owned Delta Air Lines regional subsidiary.

Trenary had a degree in aeronautical engineering.

From June 2014 until his death Sept. 27, Trenary was president and CEO of the Greater Memphis Chamber.

He is survived by his wife, three children and a grandson.