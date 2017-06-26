Former Delta Air Lines chairman and CEO Richard Anderson has been named president and CEO of the US passenger rail line Amtrak.

Anderson retired as Delta’s board chairman last October, five months after stepping down as CEO and handing the Atlanta-based airline’s reigns to Ed Bastian. He will now take over the leadership of Washington DC-based Amtrak, which perpetually struggles to earn a profit despite significant US government subsidies. About one-third of Amtrak’s revenue comes on its popular northeast corridor services between Washington DC and Boston, which are seen as competition to airlines flying between Washington and New York, between Boston and New York and between Boston and Washington.

Anderson will join Amtrak July 12 and serve in a co-CEO capacity with current CEO Wick Moorman through Dec. 31, 2017, when Moorman will step down and serve as an advisor to Amtrak. “Moorman joined Amtrak in September 2016 as a transitional CEO tasked with improving the company’s operations, streamlining the organizational structure, and helping recruit his successor,” Amtrak said in a statement.

Citing Anderson’s experience at Delta, which Anderson led for nine years, Amtrak board chairman Tony Coscia said, “The board believes he is the right leader at the right time to drive the quality of customer service that our passengers, partners and stakeholders expect and deserve while continuing our path towards operational and financial excellence.”

“Amtrak is a great company today, and I’m excited about using my experience and working with the board to make it even better,” Anderson said. “I’m passionate about building strong businesses that create the best travel experience possible for customers.”

Aaron Karp aaron.karp@penton.com