UK regional airline Flybe is seeking a new CFO after the resignation of Philip de Klerk.

In a statement issued April 18, Flybe said de Klerk will continue as CFO until Oct. 1. “A process to appoint his successor has commenced,” the carrier said.

Over the past three years, de Klerk has helped oversee Flybe’s transition. He is leaving to take up the role of CFO at engineering and manufacturing firm Low & Bonar Oct. 2.

Flybe is scheduled to release its 2016-17 full-year results June 8.

Victoria Moores victoria.moores@penton.com