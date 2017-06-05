Finnair CEO Pekka Vauramo is to chair the governing board of the oneworld alliance for the coming two years.

Vauramo took up the role at oneworld’s mid-year board meeting, held on the sidelines of the IATA AGM in Cancun, Mexico.

He takes over the chairmanship of former Cathay Pacific CEO Ivan Chu, who has since moved to another role and been succeeded by Rupert Hogg.

Vauramo will chair oneworld board meetings, oversee alliance governance and work closely with oneworld CEO Rob Gurney and the central alliance team.

He has been Finnair CEO since 2013, leading the airline’s turnaround and growth strategy. He previously served with Finnish cargo and load handling company Cargotec and with Sandvik, the Swedish mining and construction company, in various senior management positions.

Oneworld’s member airlines carry 550 million passengers a year across their fleet of 3,500 aircraft, generating $130 billion in annual revenues.

