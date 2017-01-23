FedEx Corp. has named longtime company executive David Cunningham president and CEO of FedEx Express, the cargo delivery company’s airline arm and largest operating unit.

Cunningham, who previously was FedEx Express’s COO and president-international, replaces David Bronczek in the CEO role. Bronczek has been promoted to president and COO of FedEx Corp. and will be one of five FedEx executives reporting directly to FedEx chairman and CEO Fred Smith.

Bronczek has served as FedEx Express president and CEO for the past 17 years. He was the IATA board chairman from June 2010-June 2011.

Cunningham, who has been with FedEx since 1982, previously was the regional president of FedEx Express’s Asia Pacific division, a role he held for 15 years until 2014. As president and CEO of FedEx Express, he will also oversee TNT Express, the Netherlands-based expedited delivery company FedEx acquired for €4.4 billion ($4.9 billion) in May 2016.

