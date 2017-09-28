Abu Dhabi-based carrier Etihad Airways has named UK Ministry of Defence executive Tony Douglas as group CEO, succeeding James Hogan in the role.

Douglas is no stranger to Abu Dhabi. He has previously held CEO’s roles at Abu Dhabi Airports Company and Abu Dhabi Ports Company.

Most recently, Douglas has been working as CEO of the UK MoD defence equipment and support department, with responsibility for British Armed Forces procurement. Prior to that, he held senior roles with UK airport operator BAA, including Heathrow Airport CEO and MD of the Heathrow Terminal 5 project.

Douglas will join Etihad in January 2018, taking over from Ray Gammell, who has held the role on an interim basis since May 2017. Gammell will return to his role as group chief people & performance officer.

Commenting on Douglas’ appointment, Etihad Aviation Group chairman Al Mazrouei said: “He has guided the transformation of large organizations in the UAE and the UK, and he understands the UAE and the region. He is also deeply knowledgeable about commercial aviation and keenly familiar with Etihad’s challenges and opportunities in a rapidly changing industry.”

Etihad said Douglas will guide the company into its next phase development, implementing “a range of strategic initiatives.” The group has suffered several major blows recently, after two of its equity partners – Italian carrier Alitalia and German leisure airline airberlin – entered administration. Etihad also sold its stake Swiss regional Airline Darwin.

“Etihad is a force in global aviation that must continue to adapt and evolve on its own and with industry partners,” Douglas said.

Etihad Aviation Group (EAG) comprises five divisions – national carrier Etihad Airways, Etihad Airways Engineering, Etihad Airport Services, Hala Group and Airline Equity Partners – and has minority investments in six airlines: airberlin, Air Serbia, Air Seychelles, Alitalia, Jet Airways and Virgin Australia.

The divisional CEOs will report to Douglas, including Etihad Airways CEO Peter Baumgartner, Etihad Airport Services MD Chris Youlten, Etihad Airways Engineering CEO Abdul Khaliq Saeed, Hala Group MD Gavin Halliday and Robin Kamark, who will take up the role of Airline Equity Partners CEO in October.

