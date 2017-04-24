Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Aviation Group named Robin Kamark as CEO-Airline Equity Partners on April 24. Kamark will be responsible for leading and developing the group’s minority equity investment strategy, which includes stakes in airberlin, Italian flag carrier Alitalia, India’s Jet Airways, Air Serbia, Air Seychelles, Etihad Regional and Virgin Australia.

The biggest current problem in Etihad’s partner portfolio is Alitalia, which is seeking a financial bailout following reported continued heavy losses. Etihad has a 49% stake in the Italian airline. Germany’s airberlin also has significant problems.

Kamark will report to group president and CEO James Hogan, and takes over from Bruno Matheu, who is leaving the post for personal reasons.

Kamark rose through a succession of strategy, commercial and general manager roles at SAS Scandinavian Airlines, where he became CCO. For the last five years, he has been EVP and CCO of Storebrand ASA, a Nordic financial services business.

“Robin is a well-respected leader in global aviation, with wide-ranging experience at SAS Group. He performed important roles in the restructuring of that airline and has broadened his experience more recently in financial services,” Etihad Aviation Group chairman Mohamed Mubarak Fadhel Al Mazrouei said.

“Our equity partner strategy continues to be an important element of our business model, and Robin will drive the strategy by adjusting and progressing our approach. We would like to thank Bruno for his sterling efforts over the last two-and-a-half years, as we have built and consolidated our equity partner approach,” he said.

Kamark will lead strategic developments to optimize business performance, revenues and cost synergies between Etihad Airways and its equity partner airlines. He will also provide strategic leadership for airline partners where Etihad Airways has management responsibility.

He will take up his new position in October 2017.

Etihad Group strategy and planning officer Kevin Knight will also work with Matheu to provide continuity across Airline Equity Partners as the group manages the transition over the coming months.

Alan Dron alandron@adepteditorial.com