The European Regions Airline Association (ERA) has announced that Montserrat Barriga will be its new director general. She takes over the post from Simon McNamara, who left in July to become director of communications at UK-based regional carrier Flybe.

Barriga, who will take up her new position Nov. 1, was previously director-international development & industry affairs at Spanish ERA member regional airline Binter Canarias.

“I hope to meet most of ERA’s members at the forthcoming ERA General Assembly in Athens [in October],” Barriga said. “ERA is a well-established and respected association and I look forward to continuing the great work carried out on behalf of its diverse members in the future.”

“Montserrat … brings with her a wealth of knowledge from the regional airline industry and the corporate travel/leisure business, ERA president Boet Kreiken said. “She has the right experience required in a dynamic European aviation arena to take ERA forward to the next stage of its development and to further enhance the success of its many members.

“Regional carriers play a vital role for European regions, cities and islands. With their point-to-point and feeder services, they serve millions of passengers in a safe, highly frequent and affordable way. With Monserrat’s appointment, we further strengthen our genuine European purpose and diversity,” he said.

ERA is a non-profit trade association that represents 51 airlines and 142 other companies involved in the European air transport industry.

