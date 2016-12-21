Embraer Commercial Aviation has named Arjan Meijer chief commercial officer.

Meijer becomes the Brazilian manufacturer’s top commercial aircraft salesperson. He will report directly to Embraer Commercial Aviation president and CEO John Slattery, who previously held the chief commercial officer position. Slattery was promoted to his current post in July, when Paulo Cesar Silva moved from leading Embaer’s commercial unit to become the company’s overall CEO.

Meijer joined Embraer in April. Previously, he was managing director of KLM’s UK engineering operation.

