Former FAA Administrator Michael Huerta has joined Delta Air Lines’ board of directors, the Atlanta-based carrier announced.

The long-time transportation executive left the agency in January after serving a five-year term as its top official. Huerta also was deputy administrator in 2010 and 2011 and then took the role of acting administrator prior to being appointed.

His experience includes serving as the executive director at the Port of San Francisco and commissioner of New York City’s Department of Ports, International Trade and Commerce, as well as holding several senior positions within the US Department of Transportation. He also was managing director of the 2002 Olympic Winter Games in Salt Lake City.

“Michael’s deep aviation and broader transportation industry experience will be a great asset to Delta,” said Frank Blake, Delta’s non-executive chairman of the board.

Huerta was recently appointed as senior advisor to Macquarie Capital.

Sean Broderick, sean.broderick@informa.com