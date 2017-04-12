Cathay Pacific Airbus A350-900
Cathay Pacific parent Swire Pacific has named senior executive Rupert Hogg to replace the Hong Kong flag carrier’s current CEO Ivan Chu as part of a major leadership reshuffle. Hogg, who is Cathay’s COO, will become CEO May 1. Chu will become chairman of China’s John Swire & Sons, where he will “play a leading role in the Swire Group’s overall Mainland China investment and development strategy,” the company said. Chu will also remain on the Cathay ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"Cathay Pacific names new CEO in leadership shuffle" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.