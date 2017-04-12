Cathay Pacific parent Swire Pacific has named senior executive Rupert Hogg to replace the Hong Kong flag carrier’s current CEO Ivan Chu as part of a major leadership reshuffle. Hogg, who is Cathay’s COO, will become CEO May 1. Chu will become chairman of China’s John Swire & Sons, where he will “play a leading role in the Swire Group’s overall Mainland China investment and development strategy,” the company said. Chu will also remain on the Cathay ...