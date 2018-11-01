AirAsia X has named Nadda Buranasiri, the head of its Thai affiliate, as the new group CEO.

Buranasiri replaces co-CEOs Tony Fernandes and Kamarudin Meranun, who will remain on the group’s board as non-executive directors. Fernandes is also group CEO of larger sister company AirAsia and had been co-CEO of AirAsia X since January.

AirAsia X operates Airbus A330s in an LCC model. The group includes the core Malaysia-based operation, as well as affiliates in Thailand and Indonesia. The CEO of the AirAsia X Malaysia operation is Benyamin Ismail.

Buranasiri joined AirAsia X Thailand as its CEO in January 2014. The group said he was “instrumental in the establishment” of the Thai affiliate, and under his leadership it reached profitability within three years.

Before joining AirAsia X Thailand, Buranasiri was a senior executive in the music industry and other sectors.

Adrian Schofield, adrian.schofield@informa.com