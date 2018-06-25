The supervisory board of Austrian Airlines appointed Alexis von Hoensbroech as the new CEO of the Lufthansa subsidiary as of Aug. 1, succeeding Kay Kratky, who will step down after three years in July when his contract ends.

Von Hoensbroech is currently Lufthansa Cargo CCO and a member of the executive board.

In Frankfurt, Austrian Airlines board chairman Harry Hohmeister told ATW von Hoensbroech delivers the implementation experience necessary to develop the carrier further.

“After restructuring and stabilization the strategy for Austrian has to be taken to a next level. There is still plenty to do and the range of tasks is huge, including increasing profits,” Hohmeister said.

In 2017 Austrian reported an adjusted EBIT of €94 million ($112.6 million), up 62% from €58 million in 2016. Non-adjusted EBIT rose 55% to €101 million.

“Austrian's market-position and the Vienna hub can be further developed,” Hohmeister said.

Von Hoensbroech joined Lufthansa Passage in 2005, where he was responsible for its strategy and subsidiaries division. In 2009 he was named project manager for airline integration management.

From 2010-2014, von Hoensbroech was appointed as head of commercial-Frankfurt, where he worked closely with Kratky, who at that time served on the management board of Lufthansa Passage. Since 2014, von Hoensbroech has been CCO and a Lufthansa Cargo executive board member.

Upon supervisory board approval, from Aug. 1 Austrian´s management board team will comprise Alexis von Hoensbroech as CEO, Andreas Otto as CCO (also a former Lufthansa Cargo CCO) and Wolfgang Jani as CFO.

