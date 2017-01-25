Ireland’s ASL Aviation Group has named Ulf Weber as the new CEO of ASL Airlines Belgium, formerly known as TNT Airways.

Weber joins ASL Airlines Belgium from German freight specialist Aerologic, where he held the role of managing director and accountable manager. Prior to that, he had experience with both long- and short-haul passenger and cargo airlines.

“Ulf is an accomplished international aviation professional and his excellent record makes him a perfect fit for us,” ASL Aviation Group CEO Hugh Flynn said. “He is a high-achiever in all of the areas on which we focus with our corporate values, including ‘people’ where he has always excelled in leadership and team-building.”

ASL acquired TNT Airways in 2016, following US firm FedEx’s acquisition of TNT Express. Under ownership and control rules, FedEx was not allowed to own TNT’s Belgian airline, TNT Airways, and its Spanish carrier Pan Air Líneas Aéreas. Both airlines were bought by ASL.

ASL Airlines CEO Europe Colin Grant will help Weber with his transition. Grant has been heavily involved in ASL Airlines Belgium since the TNT Airways acquisition.

“As European CEO, Colin will continue to drive strategy and actively interact with the airline’s customers. He will support key relationships and the coordination of support companies,” ASL said.

