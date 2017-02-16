Japan’s All Nippon Airways ANA has appointed EVP and board member Yuji Hirako to succeed Osamu Shinobe as president and CEO from April 1. Shinobe will become vice chairman of ANA Holdings on the same date.

Hirako joined ANA in 1981 and has held a wide range of senior positions within the airline. He joined the board in 2015 when he was named EVP-accounting.

Shinobe was appointed ANA president and CEO in April 2013. Under his leadership, the Star Alliance member has achieved a major expansion of its international network from Haneda and Narita Airport and its international business has become Japan's biggest.

Inset photo: ANA's newly appointed president and CEO Yuji Hirako

