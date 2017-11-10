UK-based aircraft interiors designer and manufacturer AIM Altitude has promoted group commercial director Richard Bower to CEO, succeeding Mark Edwards in the role.

Bower, who will become CEO on Jan. 1, joined the group in 2011 and has held his current role since 2013. His previous positions include CEO of SELL, which was part of the Premium Aircraft Group, and CEO positions with Renaissance Capital and RBS Equity Finance.

“Richard has broad experience of our business and a long association with Boeing, Airbus and our airline and leasing company customers,” AIM Altitude chairman and AVIC International Aero Development Corp. president Xu Tongyu said.

AIM Altitude was acquired by Chinese aerospace firm AVIC in 2016. Following the acquisition, AIM Altitude became a wholly owned subsidiary of AVIC.

With Bower’s appointment, Edwards will become AIM Altitude non-executive deputy chairman and will continue as a non-executive director of the holding company of Thompson Aero Seating.

