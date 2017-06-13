Stamford, Connecticut-based lessor Aircastle Limited has named Michael Inglese as new CEO, succeeding Ron Wainshal who stepped aside to focus on his health and recovery, according to a company statement.

Inglese has served as CFO since 2007 and more recently as acting CEO since Wainshal began his medical leave of absence in January 2017.

Aircastle’s board also promoted Aaron Dahlke to CFO and interim chief accounting officer. Dahlke has been chief accounting officer since 2005. Roy Chandran has also been promoted to EVP-corporate finance & strategy.

These management changes are effective immediately.

Aircastle acquires, leases and sells commercial jet aircraft to airlines throughout the world. As of March 31, Aircastle owned and managed on behalf of its joint ventures 213 aircraft leased to 72 customers located in 37 countries.