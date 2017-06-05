Airbus is nearing a major change in its sales organization, as its current head of sales John Leahy has indicated he will retire soon.

Leahy said on the sidelines of the IATA AGM in Cancun that he will retire “sooner rather than later” at the advice of his doctors. He did not give a firm date for the step, but pointed out that a decision has already been made about his replacement.

Kiran Rao, Leahy’s current deputy, will fill the position. Rao, along with Didier Evrard, EVP-programs, was present for a media event Leahy hosted. Leahy, 66, did not indicate exactly when he plans to retire.

Leahy is widely credited as being the mastermind behind Airbus’ remarkable commercial success, which saw the company taken from a distant third place in the commercial aircraft market to one of the two pillars in the Airbus-Boeing duopoly. Leahy joined Airbus in 1985 and became head of sales in 1994.

Jens Flottau, jens.flottau@aviationweek.com