Airberlin Group has promoted Götz Ahmelmann to CCO, from March 1, succeeding Julio Rodriguez who will become CCO of the carrier’s Austrian-based subsidiary FlyNiki.

Ahmelmann returns to airberlin from Etihad Airways where he implemented several projects for Etihad Airways Partners.

ATW understands Ahmelmann served as airberlin CCO from July 2014-April 2015. Before that, he held several positions at Lufthansa.

Airberlin CEO Thomas Winkelmann said, “Götz has a proven track record with many years of experience in the commercial field. As he returns to Germany, he can utilize his existing knowledge and experience of working at airberlin to make changes swiftly.”

On Jan. 17, ATW reported Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Aviation Group and German holiday company TUI Group would name the planned European leisure airline group FlyNiki. From the summer 2017 season, FlyNiki will take over airberlin’s transport agreements relating to certain leisure destinations in Southern Europe as well as North Africa and Turkey.

Airberlin has agreed to sell the shares it indirectly holds in FlyNiki to Etihad, which will in turn contribute to a new airline group to be established with TUI AG.

Etihad owns a 29.2% stake in airberlin.

