The head of AirAsia’s Indian joint venture is stepping down to return to the group’s Malaysian headquarters.

AirAsia India CEO and managing director Amar Abrol will leave AirAsia India in June. He will work on group strategic projects at the AirAsia Group headquarters. Abrol “expressed his desire to return to Malaysia to be closer to his family,” AirAsia India said.

The board of AirAsia India “will work closely with [Abrol] to ensure a smooth transition.” There is not yet any information about Abrol’s successor or whether there will be an acting CEO, an airline spokesperson said.

Abrol led AirAsia India for two years, during which time he has expanded its fleet, workforce and network threefold, the airline said. Prior to joining the Indian carrier, he was CEO of Tune Money, a sister company to AirAsia.

Adrian Schofield, avweekscho@gmail.com