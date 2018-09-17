Air Seychelles has named Remco Althuis as its new CEO, a promotion from the interim role he has held for the past eight months.

Althuis was appointed as interim CEO following the resignation of Roy Kinnear, who had been Air Seychelles CEO since July 2015.

In a statement issued Sept. 14, Air Seychelles confirmed that both of its shareholders—the Seychelles government and Etihad Airways—have approved Althuis’ appointment as full CEO.

“Remco will continue to capitalize on opportunities to improve the core business of the airline and to lead Air Seychelles into the next phase of the transformation plan,” Air Seychelles chairman Jean Weeling-Lee said.

Weeling-Lee said Air Seychelles will continue to grow its regional and domestic operations to further strengthen the airline’s position within the Indian Ocean, in the face of strong competition.

“We started the year on a difficult path, with the re-organization of the airline ensuring Air Seychelles is fit for purpose,” Althuis said, noting that the airline’s Airbus A320neo will be arriving in mid-2019.

Like Kinnear, Althuis joined Air Seychelles from Etihad Airways, where he was regional general manager Europe. Etihad is a 40% shareholder in Air Seychelles.

Althuis held previous positions at KLM and then the Air France-KLM group. He joined Etihad in 2012 as general manager for China.

Air Seychelles flies to Abu Dhabi, Johannesburg, Mauritius and Mumbai, as well as a wide range of domestic scheduled flights a week throughout the archipelago.

Victoria Moores victoria.moores@informa.com