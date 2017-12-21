Air Seychelles has appointed Remco Althuis as its interim CEO, following the resignation of his predecessor, Roy Kinnear who is taking up the role of CCO at UK-based regional carrier Flybe, after holding the top slot at the Indian Ocean carrier since July 2015.

Kinnear announced his departure in October 2017 and is expected to formally to leave Air Seychelles on Dec. 31.

At the time of his announcement the government-owned Seychelles News Agency quoted the archipelago’s tourism and civil aviation minister, Maurice Loustau-Lalanne, as saying the resignation “has taken most of us by surprise.”

With Althuis’ arrival. Air Seychelles will have had four CEOs in six years.

Like Kinnear, Althuis will join Air Seychelles from Etihad Airways, where he was regional general manager Europe. Etihad is a 40% shareholder in Air Seychelles.

Althuis held previous positions at KLM and then the Air France-KLM group. He joined Etihad in 2012 as general manager for China and holds an MBA from Rotterdam School of Management at Erasmus University in the Netherlands.

“Remco is a highly talented executive with a wealth of experience in aviation and a proven track record in leadership roles,” Air Seychelles chairman Jean Weeling-Lee said. “His extensive skillset will be crucial to ensuring that Air Seychelles continues to develop in ways that achieve our commercial objective of sustainable profitability.”

Weeling-Lee thanked Kinnear for his “enormous contribution in developing the business.”

