Olbia, Sardinia-based Air Italy, which was recently rebranded from its former identity of Meridiana, has appointed former airberlin chief planning & strategy officer Neil Mills as COO, effective immediately.

Air Italy has not previously had a COO position; Mills will report to deputy executive chairman Marco Rigotti.

“The new Air Italy project is quickly progressing and thanks to Neil we will optimize the commercial, operational and financial performance of the airline, always bearing in mind the long-term strategic goals we want to achieve,” Rigotti said.

Mills, a British South African, is said to be a qualified accountant and has been in the aviation industry for more than 20 years. His aviation career started in 1997 with UK-based LCC easyJet, where he eventually became procurement director. He was part of the startup management team for LCC flydubai as CFO. He moved to India as CEO of SpiceJet and then to Manila to lead the turnaround team as chief executive advisor of Philippine Airlines Group.

Separately, Air Italy and Qatar Airways, which took a 49% share in the Italian carrier in late 2017, have signed entered a codeshare agreement for flights between seven major destinations in Italy, Qatar, Maldives and Singapore.

Under the agreement, which became effective April 17, Air Italy’s IG code will be placed on Qatar Airways’ flights between Doha and Rome Fiumicino, Milan Malpensa, Pisa and Venice, as well as Singapore and Maldives. At the same time, Qatar Airways will put its QR code on Air Italy flights between Milan Malpensa and Rome Fiumicino, Naples, Olbia, Palermo Catania and Lamezia Terme as well as from Rome Fiumicino and Olbia.

“The new agreement will provide seamless connectivity for Qatar Airways’ passengers arriving at our Italian gateways, onto further domestic destinations,” Rigotti said.

“The commencement of our partnership with Qatar Airways is good news for passengers of both airlines.”

