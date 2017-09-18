The Aerospace Industries Association (AIA), which represents the interests of US aerospace manufacturers in Washington DC, has named Eric Fanning its new president and CEO, effective Jan. 1, 2018.

Fanning, who most recently was secretary of the US Army, replaces David Melcher, a retired US Army lieutenant general who became AIA president and CEO in 2015, but announced in July he would be stepping down at the end of this year. Melcher’s tenure was much shorter than that of his predecessor, Marion Blakey, a former FAA administrator who served as AIA’s CEO from 2007-2015 before becoming president and CEO of Rolls-Royce North America.

In addition to being secretary of the Army, Fanning also was the chief of staff for US secretary of defense Ash Carter in 2015 and has served as acting secretary of the US Air Force.

“The aerospace and defense industry represents more than 2.4 million proud workers, representing over 13% of the nation’s manufacturing force from all 50 states, who passionately understand the gravity of their contribution to our economy and national security,” Fanning said in a statement. “With $872 billion in sales in 2016, defense and aerospace companies rank as the nation’s second largest net exporter … Additionally, the innovative companies of our industry are American leaders in research and development with products and technology that benefit all of society.”

