RwandAir named Chance Ndagano as acting CEO, who replaced John Mirenge April 10. Ndagano is reportedly a former judge at the military tribunal.

The Rwanda flag carrier plans to launch 3X-weekly Kigali to London Gatwick services from May 26, becoming its first route to Europe. The new route will be operated by Airbus A330-200/300 aircraft, which offers 244 or 274 seats in a three-class layout and inflight connectivity.

In April, RwandAir began flights to Mumbai (India) and Harare, (Zimbabwe). London will be RwandAir’s 22nd destination.

RwandAir operates one Airbus A330-200, one A330-300, two Boeing 737-700s, three 737-800s, two Bombardier Q400s and two CRJ900s.

Mirenge previously told ATW the carrier is also evaluating adding two Airbus A350 XWBs to its fleet by 2018.

In 2017, RwandAir plans to acquire a fourth Boeing 737-800NG and will also expand its network to Guangzhou (China), Bamako (Mali), Conakry (Guinea), Lilongwe (Malawi) and New York.

Kurt Hofmann hofmann.aviation@netway.at