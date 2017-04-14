Germany-based AeroLogic, a joint venture of Lufthansa Cargo and DHL Express, has appointed Josef Moser as COO and accountable manager at AeroLogic GmbH from May 1. Moser is former head of flight operations and crew training.

At the same time, Wolfgang Raebiger, previously captain and head of fleet at Lufthansa Cargo, will take over as new CFO in the senior management at AeroLogic.

AeroLogic previous MD Ulf Weber will be leaving the company at his own request April 30 to pursue a new challenge.

Markus Niedermeyer, who was also part of the management as authorized officer, will remain his role as head of administration for several months in order to ensure a smooth transition, before taking over a new management position at Lufthansa Cargo.

AeroLogic operates a fleet of eight Boeing 777Fs.

Kurt Hofmann hofmann.aviation@netway.at