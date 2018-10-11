Aer Lingus CEO Stephen Kavanagh will step down Jan. 1 to pursue other interests; he will be succeeded by British Airways’ director-network, fleet and alliances Sean Doyle.

Kavanagh, who has been at the Irish flag carrier for 30 years and been CEO for the past four years, will remain on the airline’s board as a non-executive director.

Doyle, who is originally from Cork in Ireland, will take up his new role Jan. 1, 2019. He joined British Airways in 2003 and has carried out financial, strategy, commercial and alliance roles for British Airways and was appointed to the airline’s executive management committee in 2016.

IAG CEO Willie Walsh said Doyle has “successfully held a variety of roles within British Airways, acquiring significant expertise and experience, which makes him ideally suited to lead Aer Lingus.”

Helen Massy-Beresford, helen.massy-beresford@aviationweek.co.uk