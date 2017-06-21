Xiamen Airlines on Wednesday joined a long and still-growing string of customers for the new 737 MAX 10 that Boeing launched at the Paris Air Show this week.

Xiamen, a subsidiary of China Southern Airlines, signed of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for 10 MAX 10s, valued at $1.2 billion at list prices.

The agreement needs the approvals of China Southern and Xiamen’s boards as well as the Chinese government.

The MOU brings Boeing’s orders or commitments for MAX 10s, the largest of the MAX family, to around 340 announced so far during the Paris Air Show week. Of those, about 200 are conversions from MAX 8 or MAX 9 orders.

Xiamen Airlines is an existing 737 MAX customer and plans to operate the aircraft with subsidiary carriers, including Hebei Airlines and Jiangxi Airlines.

Xiamen Airlines operates an all-Boeing fleet of more than 160 airplanes including nine 787 Dreamliners, 149 Next-Generation 737s and four 757s. The carrier plans to grow its operational fleet to 280 airplanes by the end of the decade and looks to expand regionally with the MAXs.

All MAXs are sole-source powered by CFM International LEAP-1B engines.

