Latin American low-cost carrier (LCC) group Viva Air signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Airbus for 35 A320neos and 15 A320ceos.

Viva Air airlines VivaColombia, based in Medellin, and Viva Air Peru, based in Lima, will operate the narrowbodies.

Viva Air is a Panamanian-headquartered group created by Irelandia Aviation and led by Declan Ryan. Irelandia has developed six LCCs—Allegiant, Ryanair, Tigerair, VivaAerobus, VivaColombia and most recently Viva Air Peru. Combined, the airlines have a fleet of more than 420 aircraft.

“This order is going be magnificent for growth,” VivaColombia CEO and founder William Shaw said at the Paris Air Show. “In May 2018, we will take the first of the 15 ceos and then the neos from 2020. They will be used for international expansion in Colombia and Peru. From Peru, we are not international, so we will expand our presence there, as well as starting a third Viva somewhere in the region. The jury is still out on which country that will be,” Shaw said, adding, “We look forward to making an engine selection soon.”

