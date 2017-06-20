Russia’s United Aircraft Corp. (UAC) will make a decision on whether to go ahead with a stretch of the Sukhoi SuperJet 100—a 130-seat variant dubbed the SSJ100NG—by the end of this year, UAC president Yury Slusar said at the Paris Air Show.

UAC, parent of Sukhoi, has a business plan for approximately 150 SSJ100NGs, Slusar said. But program go-ahead depends on the availability of engines with sufficient thrust. UAC is in talks with French engine maker Safran and Russia’s Saturn, which developed the SaM-146 engine for the SSJ100.

UAC first announced the idea for a stretched SSJ100 in 2012, when it was expected the aircraft would enter the market between 2016 and 2020.

UAC, meanwhile, has enabled its MiG production center in Lukhovitsy, close to Moscow, capable of producing 12-18 Ilyushin Il-114 regional aircraft per month. Slusar announced the production plans at the Paris Air Show on Monday, saying Russian airlines will need around 60-80 turboprops with 50-60 seats over the next 10 to15 years.

It was announced in August 2016 that a relaunched version of Il-114 airliner would be assembled at UAC’s Sokol plant in Nizhny Novgorod. But the production site was later changed to Lukhovitsy.

Pratt & Whitney Canada and Russia’s Ilyushin Joint Stock Co. signed a memorandum of understanding at Paris to explore the restart of the Il-114-100 program with PW127H engines.

Slusar said the program would attain breakeven if just 15 aircraft were sold.

Polina Montag-Girmes montag.girmes@gmail.com