Indian low-cost carrier (LCC) SpiceJet has signed a letter of intent (LOI) for the purchase of up to 50 Bombardier Q400 turboprops, the Canadian manufacturer announced at the Paris Air Show June 20. The LOI includes 25 Q400 turboprops and purchase rights on an additional 25 aircraft, and is valued at $1.6 billion if all rights are exercised, based on current list prices.

“[The Q400’s] 86-seat configuration will support SpiceJet [to] develop its domestic operations from Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities across India,” Bombardier VP Sales-South Asia and Australasia François Cognard said.

“SpiceJet operates India’s largest regional fleet and is the only organized operator in this space. The acquisition will help us further increase connectivity to smaller towns and cities and help realize Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ensuring that every Indian can fly,” SpiceJet chairman and MD Ajay Singh said.

The airline has taken delivery of 15 Q400 aircraft since 2010 and at present operates 20 Q400s in a 78-seat configuration on both domestic and international routes.

SpiceJet is the second announced customer for the 86-seat variant of the Q400 at Le Bourget, following Philippine Airlines’ order for seven of the aircraft placed June 19. In addition to the Q400 LOI, SpiceJet announced June 19 that it signed an MOU for 40 Boeing 737 MAX 10s.

Mark Nensel mark.nensel@penton.com