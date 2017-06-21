Johannesburg-based CemAir signed a letter of intent (LOI) to order two Bombardier Q400s valued at $65 million at list prices.

CemAir CEO Miles van der Molen cited the turboprop’s “impressive short runway performance” as a reason for the order, which he said will help the carrier “support our growth and increase connectivity in South Africa.”

The aircraft would become the sixth and seventh Q series turboprops in CemAir’s fleet, but its first Q400s. The airline operates a domestic-only regional network in South Africa.

