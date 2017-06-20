Irish low-cost carrier (LCC) Ryanair finalized an order for 10 additional 737 MAXs at the 2017 Paris Air Show June 20. The order is valued at more than $1.1 billion at current list prices.

The Irish low-cost carrier now has 110 unfilled orders with 100 options for the higher capacity 737 MAX 8, as well as 65 Next-Generation 737-800s.

Ryanair COO Mick Hickey said, “This all new MAX 737 aircraft has eight more seats than our current 189-seat Boeing 737-800s and incorporates the latest technology engines and winglets, which reduces fuel consumption and noise emissions, ensuring we remain Europe’s greenest, cleanest airline.”

Ryanair is an all-Boeing operator and launched the higher capacity 737 MAX 8 in late 2014 with an order for 100 aircraft.

“The 737 MAX with 197 seats provides Ryanair with the perfect solution for its additional capacity requirements as it strives to carry 200 million passengers per year by the middle of the next decade,” Boeing Commercial Airplanes SVP-global sales & marketing Ihssane Mounir said. Ryanair carried 120 million passengers last year with 1,800 daily flights to more than 200 destinations. The Dublin-based carrier is Boeing’s largest 737-800 customer. In March this year Ryanair took delivery of its 450th Next-Generation 737-800 and with today’s announcement has ordered a total of more than 640 Boeing aircraft.

Linda Blachly linda.blachly@penton.com