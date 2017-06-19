Pratt & Whitney Canada (P&WC) and Russia’s Ilyushin Joint Stock Co. have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to explore the restart of the Ilyushin IL-114-100 regional turboprop aircraft program with PW127H engines.

According to the MOU, P&WC will support the initial program restart by providing two PW127H engines for the aircraft type. Both companies will also cooperate in reaching a new, long-term agreement regarding future regional turboprop programs for Russian and international regions.

P&WC and Ilyushin, which is a member of Russia’s United Aircraft Corp. (UAC), originally worked together on the IL-114-100 at the end of the 1990s and early 2000s. Its first flight, powered by two PW127Н turboprop engines, took place in January 1999 and the aircraft obtained a Russian type certificate at the end of that year.

Ten IL-114-100s were manufactured in Uzbekistan on behalf of Ilyushin and delivered to launch customer Uzbekistan Airways starting in 2002. But the program was later suspended.

“The IL-114-100 aircraft already has a head start with a certified platform and the P&WC PW127H engine, which has accumulated more than 118,000 flying hours,” Ilyushin general designer Nikolay Talikov said. “With a range of 4,500 km at 460 km/hr, it is well positioned for takeoff among customers in both Russian and international regional requirements.”

Polina Montag-Girmes montag.girmes@gmail.com