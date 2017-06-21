Portuguese wet lease operator Hi Fly has made its first direct booking with Airbus, ordering two A330-200s, the Lisbon-based company announced at the Paris Air Show June 21. The order is valued at $467.6 million at list prices.

“This acquisition is part of our strategy to renew our fleet and progressively own all the aircraft we operate,” Hi Fly chairman and CEO Paulo Mirpuri said.

The new A330-200s will be delivered in a two-class cabin configuration, with seating for 18 passengers in business and 256 in economy.

Hi Fly operates an all-Airbus fleet of 14 A321s, A330s and A340s; it specializes in aircraft-crew-maintenance-insurance (ACMI) wet leasing.

Mark Nensel mark.nensel@penton.com