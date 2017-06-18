Photo Gallery: Paris Air Show 2017

Airbus launched an A380-plus development study for a version that would have lower seat costs and new winglets.
The fin of a Boeing 737 MAX 9 rises above the Paris Air Show static park.
The empennage of the Boeing 787-10 flight test aircraft frames its MAX 9 counterpart at the Paris Air Show.
The front fuselage of the 787-10 is packed with water ballast tanks; water can be pumped aft to alter the aircraft's center of gravity.
Boeing VP flight operations Craig Bomben in the 787-10 cockpit.
Likely to be one of the most photographed aircraft at the Paris Air Show is Embraer’s E-195 E2, dubbed the "Profit Hunter," which is painted in a special livery featuring an eagle's head.
The Mitsubishi Aircraft MRJ90 regional jet is in Paris in lead customer ANA’s livery.
Mexican low cost carrier Interjet is a customer for Russia's Sukhoi Civil Aircraft Sukhoi Superjet 100.
An AirBaltic Bombardier CSeries aircraft in the Paris static park.
A Boeing 737 MAX 9 prepares to fly at the Paris Air Show.
