Thales, DSNA, ENAV and Leonardo have strengthened their cooperation for Coflight, new generation flight data processing system designed for the Single European Sky by launching a long-term maintenance contract.

Airbus named AAR, Aeroman, Sabena Technics, Etihad Airways Engineering, GAMECO and China Airlines to its newly formed MRO Alliance; it is forecasting global aftermarket services market to be worth $3.2 trillion over next 20 years, including $1.85 trillion for aircraft MRO.

Satair Group has a Safran Nacelles contract to provide supply chain services for Airbus A340-500/600 engine nacelle spare parts and components; deal runs throughout service life of aircraft type.

Boom Supersonic says it has 76 orders for its proposed XB-1 supersonic passenger aircraft.

SR Technics has a five-year Germania contract for Airbus A320/737 component support.

Mapaero, the leading French water-based coatings provider, signed an MOI with Chinese aerospace R&D and production integrator AVIC and Russian aircraft manufacturer Irkut. The AVIC project aims at setting up R&D and painting solutions on the COMAC C919 program. In a second stage, the project will be extended to other programs not only focusing on Chinese aircraft manufacturers. The Irkut MOU targets painting solutions of composites on the MC-21 aircraft. Key parts of the project include R&D and customer support solutions.

AAR secured an extension of its contract supporting Air Austral’s fleet of Boeing 737NG aircraft, which began in 2009.