Boeing announced an agreement to enhance industrial collaboration with Kawasaki Heavy Industries (KHI), including joint exploration of advanced manufacturing techniques and potential future collaboration on Boeing Commercial Airplanes programs. KHI's current production for BCA spans models from the 767 and 777 to the 787 Dreamliner and 777X.

UTC Aerospace Systems, a unit of United Technologies Corp., developed a non-chromate landing gear corrosion protection primer incorporating its patented EcoSky pigment. The pigment and primer are more environmentally friendly and compliant with the European Union's REACh regulations. The company's new chromate-free primer is a first for use on steel parts for commercial airplanes and is being developed in concert with United Technologies Research Center.

UTC Aerospace Systems has been selected to supply wheels and brakes to five carriers: Alaska Airlines, Dallas-based Southwest, UK low-cost carrier easyJet, Icelandair and Germany’s Lufthansa. Under the agreements, UTC Aerospace Systems will provide wheels and brakes to more than 375 aircraft, including both the Boeing 737 MAX and Airbus A320neo platforms. Taken together, the selections represent $180 million in new business for UTC Aerospace Systems.

Arkia Israeli Airlines signed a long-term Rate Per Flight Hour agreement with CFM International to support is fleet of advanced LEAP-1A engines that will power four Airbus A321neo. The engine order was announced in April 2017; the aircraft order was announced in July 2012. Under the terms of the 15-year agreement, valued at $200 million at list prices, CFM will guarantee the maintenance costs of the LEAP-1A engines on a dollar per flight hour basis.

Delta Air Lines ordered CFM International CFM56-5B engine to power 10 additional A321ceo aircraft announced June 20, 2017. These A321s will join more than 200 CFM-powered A319/A320/A321 aircraft Delta currently operates.

Turkish Airlines concluded a 15-year Rate Per Flight Hour maintenance agreement with CFM International to support the LEAP-1B engines that will power the airline’s new fleet of 75 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft scheduled for delivery between 2018 and 2023. The agreement covers a total of 150 engines.

Iceland-based WOW Air took delivery of its first Airbus A321neo aircraft powered by CFM International’s LEAP-1A engines. The aircraft is leased from Air Lease Corp.

Mainboard-listed SIA Engineering inked an MOA with Boeing to collaborate on the provision of aircraft maintenance training services on current and new generation aircraft types, including the Next-Generation 737, 777 and 787.

Brazilian manufacturer Embraer and the German Aerospace Center have signed an agreement to expand their research collaboration in the aeronautics sector. The partners will work together on a wide range of topics, including reducing noise and emissions, improving the aerodynamic and aeroelastic performance of aircraft, and many aspects of lightweight aircraft construction using fiber-reinforced polymers and integrated adaptronic systems.

Embraer signed a Flight Hour Pool Program contract with Airlink, southern Africa’s largest independent regional airline, to support the 13 E-Jets they have ordered—the first E190 was delivered at the end of April and will go into service in June. The pool agreement, for up to 10 years, will cover more than 300 part numbers and aircraft components. More than 60% of the global E-Jets fleet is now supported by the Embraer pool service.

Airbus wholly owned subsidiary Satair Group, Metamaterial Technologies and its optical filters division Lamda Guard of Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada, signed an MOU, which will lead to an exclusive multi-million dollar global distribution agreement to bring MTI’s laser protection product metaAIRTM to the civil aviation market.

Russia’s VEB Leasing ordered CFM International LEAP-1A engines to power 20 new Airbus A320neo/A321neo aircraft scheduled to begin delivery in 2019. In addition, the leasing company also has firm orders for LEAP-1B engines to power 22 new Boeing 737 MAX aircraft with deliveries scheduled to begin in 2018. CFM values these two agreements at more than $1.2 billion at list prices.

Airbus and Safran received “Authorization to Market” approval to market and electric taxiing system for the A320 family.

Airbus signed a partnership with two leading European Research facilities—ONERA (French Aerospace Research Center) and DLR (German Aerospace Center)—which will focus on the development of new common computational fluid dynamics capabilities for flow prediction and will offer a common platform for the European Research Community and all Airbus divisions.

Airbus launched Airbus’ MRO Alliance (AMA). Going forward this will a key part of Airbus’ strategy to grow efficient and high quality services worldwide, and to address the increasing demand for MRO services forecast in the next 20 years. AMA will comprise MRO members with high standards and proven expertise in airframe heavy maintenance from around the world. AMA aims to optimize heavy maintenance turnaround time and maximize added-value on the aircraft during the shop visit downtime.