Boeing announced, through its subsidiary Jeppesen, a new 10-year service contract with Turkish Airlines. The agreement includes paper and digital Jeppesen charts, FliteDeck Pro, electronic flight bag services, NavData digital navigation services, Airport Moving Map capabilities, e-Link digital chart library services and Receiver Autonomous Integrity Monitoring prediction technology.

All Nippon Airways signed a five-year TrueChoice Material agreement with GE Aviation that offers high-quality serviceable OEM parts and provides advanced repairs and technology upgrades for the CF6-80C2 engines powering its fleet of Boeing 767-300 aircraft. The agreement is valued at more than $400 million.

HNA subsidiaries Hainan Airlines and HNA Technic reached a 30-year GE Branded Service Agreement for GEnx and CF34 engines with GE Aviation. The GBSA enables Hainan Airlines and HNA Technic to serve as an authorized service provider for GEnx-1B and CF34-10 engines and perform OEM maintenance, overhaul workscoping and component repairs as well as provide comprehensive materials support.

Atlas Air, a subsidiary of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, signed a three-year TrueChoice Transitions agreement with GE Aviation for the time and material to repair and overhaul 41 CF6-80C2 engines that power its fleet of Boeing 767-300F aircraft.

Air Lease Corp. selected CFM International’s advanced LEAP-1A engine to power 25 additional Airbus A320neo family aircraft. CFM values the order at $725 million at list price. The engines are for option aircraft previously announced and are scheduled for delivery between 2019 and 2022.

AJW Group announced the extension of additional Airbus A321 aircraft to its power-by-the-hour (PBH) contract with the Icelandic low-cost carrier WOW Air. AJW originally signed a PBH contract with WOW Air in 2013 to provide support for the airline’s A320 aircraft. The initial agreement was subsequently expanded in 2015 to include A321sl. This latest expansion means AJW now supports all of WOW Air’s current generation A320 family aircraft.

Royal Air Maroc selected a five-year, TrueChoice overhaul agreement for the MRO of the CF34-10E engines powering its four Embraer E190 aircraft. With this agreement, GE Aviation will be the service provider for all of Royal Air Maroc’s GE engines.

China Southern Airlines placed an order for CFM International LEAP-1A engines to power 50 new Airbus A320neo aircraft. The order is valued at nearly $1.50 billion and the airline is scheduled to begin taking delivery in 2018. The aircraft order was announced 2014. China Southern also reached a 15-year TrueChoice Flight Hour agreement with GE Aviation for the MRO of its GE90 fleet, including GE90-110B engines powering its 12 Boeing 777 freighter aircraft and GE90-115B engines powering its 10 777-300ER aircraft.

China Eastern Airlines placed an order for CFM International LEAP-1A engines to power 70 new Airbus A320neos. The order is valued at $3.2 billion, including a long-term support agreement, and the airline is scheduled to begin taking delivery in 2018. The aircraft order was announced February 2014. China Eastern also signed a 15-year Rate per Flight Hour (RPFH) maintenance agreement with CFM. Under the terms of the agreement, CFM will guarantee maintenance costs on a dollar per engine flight hour basis.

Aviation Capital Group announced an order with CFM International for LEAP-1B engines to power 20 of the new Boeing 737 MAX 10 model Boeing launched Monday. CFM values the order at $580 million at list prices.

Pratt & Whitney’s PurePower PW1100G-JM engine has been granted 180-min. Extended Range Operations (ETOPS) eligibility by the European Aviation Safety Agency. FAA approved ETOPs for the engine in December 2016.

International Airlines Group (IAG) ordered 110 CFM LEAP-1A engines for 55 Airbus A320neos for British Airways (35) and Iberia (20). The agreement includes spare engines and a long-term support agreement. These aircraft, scheduled to begin delivery in 2018, are part of an order announced by IAG between 2014 and 2015.

GE Additive is creating the world's largest laser-powder additive manufacturing machine. Tailored for the aerospace industry, the machine will be able to print in a “build envelop” of one meter cubed (1000mm x 1000mm x 1000mm). The development project, announced at the Paris Air Show, will be unveiled in November at the Formnext Show in Frankfurt, Germany.

Bombardier announced customer services agreements targeted at enhancing support for CRJ and Q Series aircraft operators:

LOT Polish Airlines signed a five-year Smart Parts agreement to provide component management for the airline's fleet of Q400 aircraft.

Jazz Technical Services becomes first Canadian Authorized Service Facility for CRJ and Q Series aircraft.

GKN Aerospace expanded its alliance with Bombardier for its Fokker business to include support for the CRJ Series regional jets.

FSTC is acquiring Q400 aircraft simulator from FlightSafety International to provide crew training in India and region.

SIA Engineering and GE Aviation have agreed to establish a new engine overhaul joint venture based in Singapore. The joint venture will provide a full range of engine MRO services for the GE90 and GE9X engines. The GE90 engine exclusively powers the Boeing 777-300ER and 777-200LR, and the GE9X engine is the sole engine selection for the Boeing 777X aircraft.