Pratt & Whitney Canada (P&WC) signed a definitive agreement to supply its latest PW150 engine family powerplant—the PW150C—to power the AVIC Aircraft MA700 aircraft.

China Eastern Airlines selected GE's GEnx-1B engine to power its 15 new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft. The engine order is valued at more than $850 million (USD) list price. Delivery of these aircraft will begin in 2018. The aircraft order was announced in April 2016.

China Eastern also signed a 15-year TrueChoice Overhaul agreement with GE Aviation for the time and material to repair and overhaul of these GEnx-1B engines.

Boeing subsidiary Aviall and Etihad Airways Engineering signed an agreement for a multi-year consumables and expendables aircraft parts supply chain program. The agreement expands Aviall's offerings to include full supply chain spectrum support, including forecasting, planning, advanced provisioning and supply chain administration. Parts associated with this agreement include Boeing proprietary and Aviall-sourced parts used on Boeing and Airbus commercial aircraft.

Pratt & Whitney Canada signed an agreement with Boeing subsidiary Aviall to distribute new PW980 Auxiliary Power Unit (APU) spare parts to engine customers worldwide. The PW980 part is the largest APU in commercial airline service, designed specifically for the Airbus A380.

Boeing announced that its portfolio of fleet services—formerly known as GoldCare—continues to realign to meet customer needs in the form of Boeing Global Fleet Care. Boeing said this evolution reflects the fleet-wide nature of the service offering and aligns to the Boeing Global Services business unit. It is set to launch July 1.

Norwegian has selected Boeing to provide all its flight training needs. Last year at the 2016 Farnborough Airshow, Norwegian committed to Global Fleet Care (formerly known as GoldCare) coverage for its 737 MAX fleet and expanded coverage for the Oslo-based airline’s entire 787 fleet. Today's announcement extends this further to include all its flight training requirements across its Boeing fleet. In July, the work conducted under this contract will reside in Boeing Global Services.

GE Aviation Digital Solutions and GE Capital Aviation Services (GECAS) announced a collaborative effort on electronic records exchange standards for the aviation leasing market.

TrueNoord, the regional aircraft lessor, closed the final term financing facility with DVB bank and PK AirFinance for the remaining two of the six Embraer E190 aircraft that it purchased from BOC Aviation earlier this year with leases attached. These two aircraft are operated by Air Astana.

Eviation Aircraft, a global manufacturer of all-electric air mobility solutions, unveiled the prototype of its all-electric, light aircraft on the tarmac at the Paris Air Show. This public debut of the Eviation aircraft signifies the current shift in regional air travel that is redefining the traditional aviation industry at the show.

Safran Power Units has obtained the first certification from the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) for an auxiliary power unit (APU) major part made by additive manufacturing. This certification paves the way for its mass production. The certified part is the turbine nozzle for the eAPU60 that is manufactured by Selective Laser Melting using hastelloy X, a nickel-based material. Conventionally machined by inconel casting, the 3D-printed part is now 35% lighter and is now comprised of only four components, versus eight prior to the new manufacturing technique.

Rockwell Collins introduced a new, higher bandwidth, cost-efficient messaging service. The offering—ARINC GLOBALinkSM A350 Media Independent Aircraft Messaging (MIAM) service—will launch on Asiana Airlines this month. The service enables airlines to efficiently send large Aircraft Communications Addressing and Reporting System (ACARS) and Internet Protocol (IP) MIAM messages over all available A350 communications paths.

L3 Technologies announced its Commercial Training Solutions (L3 CTS) business secured contracts in 2017 from commercial operators and airline partners worldwide for commercial aviation training, resourcing and simulation solutions valued at more than $115 million. The awards include contracts to deliver airline pilot training programs, airline pilot resourcing, mid-level and classroom devices, and the sale of eight full flight simulators to date in this calendar year.

GKN Aerospace and the US Department of Energy’s (DOE) Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL) have signed a five-year research agreement focused on additive manufacturing. Utilizing the DOE’s Manufacturing Demonstration Facility at ORNL, this $17.8 million cooperative research and development agreement will advance the family of hugely promising additive manufacturing processes, supporting progress toward their use in the manufacture of major, structural components for aircraft, according to GKN Aerospace.

Rolls-Royce, Purdue University and the State of Indiana announced a new $24 million jointly funded program. This new initiative will establish unique gas turbine research capabilities at Purdue’s Zucrow Laboratories, which will focus on advanced turbine aerodynamic and heat transfer technologies. Rolls-Royce will apply these technologies to jet engine airfoil components—blades and vanes—in current and next-generation jet engines produced at the company’s Indiana facilities. The Indiana Economic Development Corp. is supporting this partnership with $6 million over the next three years through the Indiana 21st Century Research and Technology Fund. Purdue University is supplying facilities and equipment infrastructure investments of $8 million, with Rolls-Royce committed to contribute up to $10 million.

GE Aviation launched a cross-functional project with industrial and academic partners to develop technologies to deliver the Open Flight Deck. The partnership includes GE, BAE Systems, Rolls-Royce, Coventry University and the University of Southampton.

Elbe Flugzeugwerke (EFW), the joint venture between ST Aerospace and Airbus, announced today that DHL Express has ordered an additional four firm and 10 optional A330-300 passenger-to-freighter conversions from the Germany-based aviation company.