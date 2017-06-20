The 737 MAX 10, launched by Boeing on the first day of the 2017 Paris Air Show, continued to be the story of the show on Day Two. New commitments—including Chicago-based United Airlines signing for 100, China’s Okay Airways ordering seven and California-based lessor Aviation Capital Group (ACG) inking a deal for 20—showed the diversity of demand for the largest MAX variant.

United—which is now the largest MAX 10 customer—converted the majority of its existing orders for the MAX 9 to the MAX 10, a strong indicator that airlines have been asking Boeing for a larger version of the CFM International LEAP-1B-powered narrowbody. Boeing clearly sees the success Airbus is having with A321neo sales—more than 1,400 sold, with A321neo orders surpassing A320neo orders for the first time in 2016—and has determined that the high-end of the narrowbody sector (190-230 seats) is where the market now is.

In fact, Boeing on Tuesday for the first time revealed details of a potential new middle of the market aircraft—the so-called 797—that would enter service mid-next decade and seat 220-270 passengers. The twin-aisle aircraft, with a range of more than 5,000nm, would sit between the MAX 10 and 787-8 in terms of capacity and range. Boeing has pegged demand for the midsize aircraft at around 4,000 units from 2025-2044, and appears to be acknowledging that airlines are now keenly interested in very efficient aircraft that seat between 190 and 270 passengers.

Boeing noted that an airline flying 50 MAX 10s four times per day can carry 46,000 passengers daily with those aircraft—and the manufacturer is promising a 5% lower seat-mile cost than the A321neo. The MAX 10 does have less range than the smaller MAX variants—and, as Airbus COO-customers John Leahy has pointed out, more than 750nm less range that the A321neoLR—but airlines such as United want an efficient aircraft to carry large volumes of passengers on high-density domestic routes.

ACG CEO Khanh Tran said the lessor conducted extensive market research before committing to the MAX 10. “We are very comfortable with the market expectations for this variant. Infrastructure hasn’t grown with traffic,” creating a need for larger narrowbodies, Tran explained.

United SVP-finance, procurement and treasurer Gerry Laderman told reporters at Le Bourget that the MAX 10 “will largely be a domestic aircraft.” He added, “Our need for replacements for the 757 is on transatlantic routes, so for both the 757 and 767-300, we’re looking forward to a next-generation aircraft to replace those.”

It was hardly the first time United—or other major airlines, for that matter—has cited an interest in the potential middle-market offering Boeing teased at Le Bourget.

The new aircraft, which has not yet been formally launched, would use “proven technology [from aircraft such as the 787 and 737 MAX] to create crossover economics,” Boeing VP and GM-airplane development Mike Delaney told reporters at the show. The aircraft would provide “single-aisle economics with twin-aisle comfort,” he explained.

Victoria Moores and Alan Dron contributed to this report.

