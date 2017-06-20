Mitsubishi is considering building one, or perhaps two, extra flight test aircraft to help it through its certification process for the heavily delayed Mitsubishi Regional Jet (MRJ).

There are already five flight test aircraft, four of which are based at Moses Lake, Washington state in the US; the fleet has so far accounted for 940 hours of flight time, Mitsubishi Aircraft Corp. program director Alex Bellamy said at the Paris Air Show.

Those five aircraft, all MRJ90 models, are being used to close out the various areas that have to be certificated by Japan’s Civil Aviation Bureau. Although a definite decision has not yet been made, “The quickest and easiest way to do that is to build another aircraft,” Bellamy said. Building a second new aircraft would give Mitsubishi additional capacity to close out the tests as quickly as possible.

Mitsubishi is keen to get the MRJ into airline service as quickly as possible after a series of delays in the aircraft’s development program. The most recent, announced early this year, pushed back the in-service date by two years, to mid-2020.

The reasons for the delay centered around changes to an avionics bay and the resulting alterations to the aircraft’s wiring system as the various avionics boxes were moved around, Bellamy said.

That had been an extremely complicated process, but the revised design had now been frozen.

Bellamy said that, after the latest delay had been announced, the company had brought in several independent consultants from around the world to run the rule over the aircraft’s new technical configuration, “system by system.”

The experts had given the go-ahead to the company’s revised plans and it was now “confident and comfortable about the revised schedule.”

