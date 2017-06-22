Lufthansa Aviation Training has placed an order for 25 Cirrus Aircraft SR20s for its primary training fleet.

The aircraft will be used to train pilots for Lufthansa, Swiss International Air Lines, Austrian Airlines, Eurowings, All Nippon Airways, KLM and the German Luftwaffe.

Deliveries will begin in October and are expected to be completed by February.

Lufthansa Aviation Training is part of Lufthansa Group’s flight training unit. Future pilots who are trained at the Lufthansa Aviation Training Pilot School in Bremen, Germany, complete a major part of their practical, ab initio, training in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Cirrus SR series composite aircraft includes the Cirrus Perspective+ flight deck by Garmin, a flight management system keypad controller, an electronic stability and protection system and integrated engine-indication and crew alerting/warning systems.