Japan Investment Adviser (JIA) has made its first foray into the new aircraft market with an order for 10 Boeing 737 MAX 8s.

It announced the buy at the Paris Air Show June 20. JIA began operations in 2011 and has a portfolio of around 60 aircraft, but they have until now all been acquired on the pre-owned market. That portfolio includes Boeing single- and twin-aisle aircraft.

“This will be the first time we have had a Japanese customer purchasing the 737 MAX,” Boeing SVP-global sales and marketing Ihssane Mounir said.

“We’re convinced that the 737 MAX will make a great addition to our single-aisle aircraft assets and diversified our operating lease portfolio,” JIA president and CEO Naoto Shiraiwa said. “It will provide us with a competitive advantage and will contribute to the success of our existing and future customers.

“We believe it’s a best fit for filling demand in the heart of the growing global low-cost carrier market.”

Delivery of the new aircraft is expected between 2021-22.

