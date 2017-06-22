Iranian domestic carrier Zagros Airlines has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Airbus for the purchase of 28 aircraft at the Paris Air Show, Airbus announced June 22. The Tehran-based airline intends to buy 20 A320neos and eight A330-800neos, an acquisition valued at $4.2 billion at list prices.

“[Zagros has] been a loyal operator of the A320 family,” Zagros Airlines CEO Seyed Abdolreza Mousavi said. “This represents a practical step for Zagros Airlines’ fleet renewal as well as expanding our operations both domestically and internationally.”

Zagros operates a fleet of 11 Airbus A320 family aircraft, in addition to nine DC-9s.

“[These aircraft] will allow Zagros to modernize and expand its fleet with minimum change benefiting from our fleet commonality which is unique to Airbus,” Airbus COO and Commercial Aircraft president Fabrice Brégier said at the signing.

Airbus said the MOU is contingent upon all necessary approvals, including those from the Office of Foreign Assets Control.

