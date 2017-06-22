Tehran-based Iran Airtour Airlines has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to purchase 45 Airbus A320neo family aircraft, Airbus said at the Paris Air Show June 22.

Variant specifics for the aircraft were not detailed in the announcement; at minimum, the planned acquisition is valued at approximately $4.5 billion.

If cleared, this will be Iran Airtour’s first order with the Toulouse-based manufacturer. Airbus said the MOU is contingent upon all necessary approvals, including those from the Office of Foreign Assets Control.

Iran Airtour presently operates a fleet of two Boeing 737-300s a 737-500 and six DC-9s. In a statement, Airbus said the airline will benefit from the new aircraft to modernize its fleet and expand its operations to domestic and international markets.

“The A320neo family … will contribute to our growth and expansion strategy,” Iran Airtour Airlines chairman Majid Shekari said. “Our success as a domestic and regional airline will be reinforced by this investment.”

Mark Nensel mark.nensel@penton.com