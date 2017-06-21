GE Capital Aviation Services (GECAS) plans to convert a further 30 Boeing 737-800s into freighters.

The aircraft lessor said it launched the 737-800 freighter program with Aeronautical Engineers in 2015 and Boeing in 2016. Since then, the Irish-American company has provided each program with a prototype aircraft for modification at separate conversion facilities in Miami, Florida, and Shanghai.

All the feedstock aircraft will come from GECAS’ existing portfolio and converted when the aircraft end their current passenger leases from 2018 onward.

GECAS currently owns approximately 220 passenger 737-800s that are distributed across 25 countries.

The ASL Group and West Atlantic Group have already become GECAS customers for the 737-800 freighter with deliveries occurring from the beginning of 2018 through 2019.

“We believe the 737-800 freighter will become an important express freighter for the 20-25 tonne air cargo market, GECAS SVP & cargo manager Richard Greener said. "The Next-Generation 737-800 freighter will be equipped with CFM56-7B engines, carry up to 23.9 tonnes of cargo with 12 main deck positions over 2,000 nautical miles."

At this week’s Paris Air Show, GECAS firmed an order for 100 more Airbus A320neo family aircraft, which will be delivered in 2020 to 2024.

