Emirates Airline is interested in the package of proposed improvements unveiled at the Paris Air Show this week for the Airbus A380, but president Tim Clark is keen that the Airbus should find more operators to ensure the program’s survival.

The A380-plus package, the subject of an Airbus development study, includes new winglets and refinements to the wing’s aerodynamics that would improve fuel-burn by 4%, according to Airbus. It would also include the ability to fit up to more than 80 additional seats.

Clark has been a keen proponent of a re-engined A380neo, but Airbus says it cannot make the business case for that variant.

Emirates is, by far, the largest operator of the A380.

Clark was asked at a briefing in Paris Wednesday, during the Paris Air Show week, if the proposed A380-plus modifications would be sufficient to tempt Emirates.

“We’ve been interacting with Airbus for many years over the future of the airplane. We have 95 at the moment, with five more before October and behind that, another 40, so obviously we are interested in anything they would do. Why wouldn’t we be? If they could put those [winglets] on by a retrofit basis, I would bite their arms off,” Clark responded.

Airbus has said the new winglets will only be available on a line-fit basis.

Airbus has not said that the remaining aircraft in the Emirates backlog would be constructed as A380-plus models, but Clark noted, “The back 25 could easily be adapted, but they’ve not committed to doing that. They might if I said ‘we’ll take 20 more’, at which point they might say ‘now you’re talking’.”

“They really need to go out and get those aircraft into some more airlines,” Clark added. “I’m more concerned about a continuum of their production, to keep the line healthy and keep R&D going into the program.”

Clark is convinced that the steadily-increasing number of slot-constrained airports around the world will necessitate the A380 so that the maximum number of passengers can be transported using the minimum number of flight movements.

With the first of Emirates’ A380s scheduled to reach retirement in 2021 after 12 years of service, Clark is keen to keep them full. A new economy-class seat is on the way and the Dubai carrier has already renewed some onboard facilities such as the bar area. Another option would be to do a full interiors’ re-fit so that the aircraft can operate a few years longer, he said.

