Emirates Airline president Tim Clark is optimistic the US ban on large personal electronic devices (PEDs) in carry-on baggage on routes from Middle East airports to the US will be resolved.

Speaking to media in Paris Wednesday during the week of the Paris Air Show, Clark said the US ban on PEDs larger than smartphones from 10 airports, including Emirates’ home base of Dubai “had not been well-received” in the emirate, which prided itself on its rigorous secondary search capability.

The ban was implemented in March by the US government with little advance warning or discussion. The UK followed with a similar ban on flights to the UK, but did not include the UAE or Qatar in its country target list, so its ban does not affect any of the major Gulf carriers.

In May, Clark and several colleagues went to Washington and saw a number of secretaries in the US administration, the head of the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) and the head of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

He made the point to them that the US authorities had scrutinized the security arrangement at Dubai multiple times. Nevertheless, “I said: ‘Tell us what you want. If you want us to have canine intercepts at secondary search, we can do that. If you want to bring in your own officers to stand over our guys and watch what they are doing, we can do that. Tell us what you want and we will do it’.”

Clark said senior officials were “hugely sympathetic to the problems [the ban] was giving us.” Those problems existed not only in the Middle East, where up to 300 PEDS per flight were having to be put in boxes and carefully stored in a container, with the well-known fire risks of lithium batteries, but in the US, when they had to be returned to their owners by TSA personnel who were already under pressure with other tasks.

Clark described administration officials as reasonable people who had been faced with a problem that must have been a clear and serious danger to resort to such a disruptive action.

He added that he was optimistic a solution would be found, aided partly by the reaction from European nations who were faced with the possibility of the US extending the PED ban to them. European Commission officials have been in talks with Washington authorities to reach a solution.

“I think the push-back from the Europeans has been really strong, because, frankly, it would be really difficult. I know the hassle it would cause.”

He said the Europeans had told the DHS: “We’re equally concerned, if you have clear evidence [of a planned attack]. Let’s do it together.”

Clark added that nobody was more exercised by the prospect of a bomb on board an Emirates aircraft than he was, and the airline would do anything necessary to handle the problem.

The US and UK bans have been widely criticized by air transport industry experts because of the lithium battery fire hazard and the extra hassle they cause for passengers, airlines and airports.

